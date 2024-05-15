KATH boosts kidney disease treatment with new dialysis machines

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi is enhancing its capacity in kidney disease management and treatment, with the installation of new dialysis machines.

KATH has recently introduced three new dialysis machines, with plans to add 12 more by the end of May 2024, aimed at bolstering its treatment capabilities.



Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, CEO of KATH, emphasized the hospital's commitment to providing dialysis services, particularly for children with renal issues, a service previously lacking.



The initiative aims to offer children with kidney problems a chance at life, addressing gaps in pediatric dialysis treatment previously observed at the facility.

According to Professor Addai-Mensah, the hospital has received support from various organizations to acquire dialysis machines, which will alleviate the burden on patients and reduce treatment costs.



He urged continued support from corporate bodies, individuals, and civil society organizations to enhance the hospital's clinical care capabilities.



Additionally, Professor Addai-Mensah provided updates on the ongoing 'Health KATH Project,' highlighting progress made in repairing leaking roofs, thanks in part to the support from Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.