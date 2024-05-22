KATH receives three new dialysis machines

The donation was made by Nivaansh MediQas Ghana Limited, a company specializing in medical equipment

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi has received three new dialysis machines from Nivaansh MediQas Ghana Limited, a company specializing in medical equipment.

This addition brings the total number of machines at the hospital's Dialysis Unit to five, helping to accommodate the growing number of patients with kidney issues.



KATH is also expanding its Dialysis Unit to further cater to these patients.



During the handover, Vishal Kaul, Managing Director of Nivaansh MediQas Ghana Limited, mentioned that the company would monitor the performance of the machines and provide a two-year warranty.



Additionally, they will offer training for the technicians and specialists who will operate the machines, which are expected to last for at least a decade.

Kwadwo Tuffour, Head of the Dialysis Unit at KATH, expressed relief that the new machines would reduce the pressure on the existing ones and allow the unit to treat more patients.



Similarly, Agyemang Duah, Head of the Biomedical Department, noted the frustration of being unable to care for all patients due to a lack of equipment and thanked the management for the new machines.



Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, CEO of KATH, thanked Nivaansh MediQas Ghana Limited for their generous donation, highlighting the positive impact the new machines will have on patient care.



He appreciated the company's commitment to training KATH staff, which will enhance the hospital's ability to manage urgent and pressing cases effectively.