KEITI establishes office in Accra to boost green technology cooperation

Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute (KEITI) has inaugurated its subsidiary office

The Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute (KEITI) has inaugurated its subsidiary office in Accra, aimed at fostering collaboration between South Korea and Ghana in the field of green technology and environmental management.

As a quasi-governmental organization under the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Environment, KEITI is tasked with developing and commercializing cutting-edge green technologies, and the new office will facilitate the sharing of expertise and green solutions between the two countries.



In Ghana, KEITI will collaborate closely with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) to enhance cooperation within the environmental sector.



This partnership will involve promoting and exchanging initiatives, as well as supporting environmental projects in Ghana through cooperation with international financial institutions like the World Bank and the Africa Development Bank.



President Choi Heungjin highlighted Ghana's significant growth potential, citing political stability, abundant mineral resources, and a commitment to sustainable development as key factors.

He emphasized that the new office would provide valuable insights into Ghana's environmental policies, market opportunities, and facilitate government-to-government negotiations, ultimately serving as a strategic gateway for Korean companies seeking to enter the African market.



Ambassador Park Kyongsig emphasized the strong bond between Korea and Ghana, characterized by shared values of democracy, human rights, and economic progress. He noted that Korea's commitment to Ghana is reflected in the establishment of various Korean development institutions, such as the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), across the country.



Dr. Patrick Nomo, Chief Director of MESTI, highlighted the office's role in ensuring a stable environment for collaboration, not only in environmental management but also in science, technology, innovation, and the transition to a circular economy.



He mentioned ongoing collaborative projects, including a feasibility study of Ghana's textiles and apparel value chain, aimed at identifying circular business opportunities to revamp the industry.