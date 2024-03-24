KNUST mourns the loss of pharmacy student Abena Antwiwaa Anti

Abena Antwiwaa Anti

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) community is reeling from the unexpected loss of Abena Antwiwaa Anti, a promising second-year Doctor of Pharmacy student.

Abena, acclaimed as a standout student, tragically passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024.



Although her passing occurred a week prior, the school administration only officially announced it later.

Antwiwaa Anti had previously earned distinction as the top student in the 2022 batch at Ahantaman Girls’ Secondary School.



At the time of her demise, she was undergoing internship training at ATM Pharmacy in Takoradi, Western region. Her sudden death compounds the sorrow and apprehension felt among students, marking another loss among over five KNUST students who have passed away this year.