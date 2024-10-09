KNUST student finally becomes SRC VP after losing 4 consecutive students elections

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology elected Samuel Addae Ampofo as their SRC Vice President for the 2024/25 academic year after several unsuccessful attempts to be a leader in the school.



Samuel Addae Ampofo popularly known as Samuel Afful won the election after he paired with Kane Nana Francis to contest the SRC elections. Prior to this 2024 elections, he had already lost 4 positions in his 3 year stay on campus.



- In the 2020 Academic Year, he contested for Doctor of Optometry Class Rep and lost.



- ⁠In 2021, he Viced Presidential Candidate at the Science Student Association of KNUST and lost as well.

- ⁠In 2022, he ran as a Presidential Candidate at the Science Student Association of KNUST and lost again.



- ⁠In 2023, he managed a Presidential Candidate at the Science Student Association of KNUST, did all the campaig with the team and still the person lost. It appears whether he is in the seat or not things were not working for him.



In 2024, he Viced a presidential candidate during the SRC elections finally this time, he was elected.



Such an unprecedented feet in the history of the school and the young man during his four year stay on campus.