KOD’s homecoming to Elmina sparks unprecedented support

Kwame Owusu Danso (KOD), Vice Presidential candidate of the Movement for Change/Afrafranto Alliance, launched the Central Region Caravan Tour in his hometown of Elmina, receiving an enthusiastic welcome.

Hundreds of residents, led by Queen Mother Nana Adjoa Kodua I, celebrated his return with vibrant drumming and dancing.



KOD expressed gratitude for their support and outlined his vision for economic empowerment, calling for an end to NPP-NDC dominance.

He promised to prioritize Elmina’s development if elected.



The tour also visited Abirem, where KOD was warmly received by the Paramount Chief, signaling growing support for the Movement for Change.



