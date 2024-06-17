KTU reacts to allegation by Nana Aba Anamoah over medical examination fees

Nana Aba Anamoah

Koforidua Technical University (KTU) has addressed concerns raised in a Facebook post by journalist Nana Aba Anamoah regarding its medical examinations.

KTU's Public Relations Officer, Victoria A. Kuusangyele, criticized the post for presenting a one-sided view based on anonymous information.



She clarified that the medical examinations, including X-rays, are mandatory for all first-year students, and KTU does not set the fees charged by accredited health centers.

KTU emphasized that the accusations of extortion are unfounded and urged the media to verify facts with university officials before publishing such matters.



