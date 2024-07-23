Kamala Harris wins enough support to clinch Democratic nomination

Kamala Harris

Source: BBC

Vice-President Kamala Harris has secured the support of over 1,976 Democratic delegates, making her the party's nominee for president.

Harris expressed pride in her broad support and looks forward to formally accepting the nomination at the Democratic National Convention from August 1-7.



This endorsement follows President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race, which led to a surge in donations and endorsements for Harris.

Speaking to her campaign team, Harris emphasized her vision for the future and distinguished her campaign from Trump's.



Biden, isolating due to Covid-19, urged his aides to fully support Harris in the upcoming election.



