Kanton SHS Teacher Arrested For Poaching at Mole National Park

Forkah was apprehended after a chase, while his accomplices escaped

A notorious poacher, Johah Forkah, has been arrested at Mole National Park after traveling over 100 kilometers from Tumu in the Upper West Region.

Forkah, a teacher at Kanton Senior High School, had taken leave to poach with friends.



They illegally entered the park on June 22, 2024, and set up a camp.

The next day, they killed a warthog, but while returning to camp, park rangers ambushed them. Forkah was apprehended after a chase, while his accomplices escaped.



