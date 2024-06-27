News

Kasoa South ECG and Police service arrest 10 people over power theft at Buduburam

Kasoa Ecg Arrest 10 Those caught will face legal consequences

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: happyghana.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana, in collaboration with the police, arrested over 10 suspected individuals involved in illegal electricity connections and fake meter installations in Buduburam.

They discovered over 13,000 fake meter installations in various communities.

The ECG formed a task force to revisit communities with disconnected electricity and apprehend defaulters with the support of the police.

Those caught will face legal consequences.

The ECG urged customers to address issues with the company rather than resorting to illegal activities.

