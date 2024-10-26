Kasoa ritual murder: 15-yr-old convict to face sentencing at Juvenile Court by Nov 12

The High Court lacks jurisdiction to sentence the juvenile

A High Court in Accra, led by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, has ordered that a 15-year-old convicted alongside 18-year-old Nicholas Kini be sent to the Juvenile Court for sentencing by November 12, 2024.

On October 24, both were found guilty of conspiracy and murder.



Kini received a life sentence as an adult, while the juvenile's case was referred to the Juvenile Court due to his age.

Justice Osei Marfo stated that the High Court lacks jurisdiction to sentence the juvenile, who will remain in police custody until the juvenile court proceedings.



Read full article