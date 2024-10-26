Kasoa ritual murder: 15-yr-old convict to face sentencing at Juvenile Court by Nov 12

Menu ›
News
Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh
A High Court in Accra, led by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, has ordered that a 15-year-old convicted alongside 18-year-old Nicholas Kini be sent to the Juvenile Court for sentencing by November 12, 2024.
On October 24, both were found guilty of conspiracy and murder.
Kini received a life sentence as an adult, while the juvenile's case was referred to the Juvenile Court due to his age.
Justice Osei Marfo stated that the High Court lacks jurisdiction to sentence the juvenile, who will remain in police custody until the juvenile court proceedings.
Read full article
Source: starrfm.com.gh
Related Articles:
- Kasoa ritual murder: What 18-year-old said after being sentenced to life in prison
- Kasoa ritual killing: Kpebu advocates increased parental control to curb juvenile delinquency
- Enforce broadcasting laws – Father of Kasoa ritual killing victim
- Kasoa ritual killing: Teenager sentenced to life in prison
- Kasoa ritual murder: Court orders 18-year-old accused to be remanded into prison over alleged misconduct
- Read all related articles