Katanga Alumni eulogizes Dr. P.V. Obeng at 10th Memorial Lecture

Screenshot 2024 08 12 071714.png P.V. Obeng was celebrated for his leadership

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: GBC Ghana Online

The Katanga Alumni Association honored the late Dr. Paul Victor Obeng at his 10th memorial lecture at KNUST, Kumasi.

A distinguished alumnus of Katanga Hall, P.V. Obeng was celebrated for his leadership and lasting impact on the university.

As a former JCR and SRC President, he championed student welfare, reversing discriminatory policies and advocating for fee reductions. His tenure as Chairman of KNUST's University Council marked a period of progress.

The tribute highlighted concerns about current university policies that contrast with Obeng's legacy of fostering student rights and academic excellence.

