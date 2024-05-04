Kate Gyamfua slams Alan Kyerematen for leaving party

Kate Gyamfua, the National Women’s Organizer for NPP

Kate Gyamfua, the National Women’s Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized Alan Kyerematen, founder, and leader of Movement for Change, for breaking away from the party following the party’s presidential election.

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the NPP after losing the party’s presidential election to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He accused the party’s leadership of manipulating the election against him and subsequently formed his own political movement called the “Movement for Change” with a butterfly as its symbol.



Speaking on Peace FM’s morning show “Kokrokoo”, Kate Gyamfua condemned Alan’s decision, calling it a betrayal of the NPP. She expressed her disappointment in his actions, especially considering his long-standing involvement with the party.

“You were a Minister for 8 years under Ex-President Kufour’s regime and also became a Minister for 7 years under Nana Addo Dankwa’s administration. But you rise against your government because you went for primaries and wasn’t voted for not because you were rigged or Bawumia went unopposed. There is indeed karma! God will judge every issue,” Gyamfua stated.



Gyamfua emphasized the principle of loyalty, suggesting that those who have benefited from the party should not turn against it.



She described such actions as sinful and warned that karma would eventually catch up with individuals who betray their political roots.