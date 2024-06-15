Kate back for Trooping the Colour parade

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, will make her first public appearance of the year at the Trooping the Colour parade, despite ongoing chemotherapy treatment.
She will join her children in a carriage procession and appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
The King, who is recovering from cancer treatment, will also attend, but will ride in a carriage instead of on horseback. The event will feature a military parade, music, and pageantry, including a flypast and gun salutes.
Some changes to tradition have been made, such as allowing soldiers to have beards. A planned protest by anti-monarchists will also take place, but with restrictions.
