Kejetia Market fire: Tension brews over missing 200k donation from Dr. Bawumia to victims

Tension is rising at Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region over a missing donation of 200,000 Ghana Cedis from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to fire victims.

Traders claimed the money never reached them and suspect that some queen mothers seized the money for themselves.



The Chief of Staff intervened and donated 300,000 Cedis to the traders, but the market management has refused to hand over the additional 300,000 Cedis to the fire victims.

The traders are demanding that the authorities ensure the fire victims receive the money and have threatened to take action if the issue is not resolved promptly.



