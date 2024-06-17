News

News
Ken Agyapong celebrates 64th birthday with huge donation to Kumasi Children’s Home

Kenedy At 64 Dona The donation was warmly received by the Home's authorities

Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Lawyer William Kusi has led a donation drive on behalf of Kennedy Agyapong, providing essential items to the Kumasi Children's Home.

Agyapong, celebrating his 64th birthday, chose to mark the occasion by supporting orphans, emphasizing resilience and hope in his message.

Despite facing challenges in his own life, Agyapong has achieved success, and he wants to impart a message of overcoming difficulties to the children at the Home.

The donation was warmly received by the Home's authorities, who expressed gratitude for the support in caring for vulnerable children.

Source: www.asaaseradio.com