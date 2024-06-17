Ken Agyapong celebrates 64th birthday with huge donation to Kumasi Children’s Home

The donation was warmly received by the Home's authorities

Lawyer William Kusi has led a donation drive on behalf of Kennedy Agyapong, providing essential items to the Kumasi Children's Home.

Agyapong, celebrating his 64th birthday, chose to mark the occasion by supporting orphans, emphasizing resilience and hope in his message.



Despite facing challenges in his own life, Agyapong has achieved success, and he wants to impart a message of overcoming difficulties to the children at the Home.

The donation was warmly received by the Home's authorities, who expressed gratitude for the support in caring for vulnerable children.



