'Ken Agyapong never said Asenso-Boakye sold Justice Sau's residence with former CJ' - Lawyer Raph Agyapong

Lawyer Raph Agyapong, MP aspirant for the Bantama constituency

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Lawyer Raph Agyapong, MP aspirant for the Bantama constituency, has refuted claims in a report suggesting that his brother, Kennedy Agyapong, had accused the former CJ, Anin Yeboah, of conniving with Asenso Boakye to sell a residence that belonged to the former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Marfo-Sau.

According to him, at no point in Kennedy Agyapong's address to the Bantama delegates did he accuse the former Justice for selling the residence to Asenso Boakye.



He said his statement was far from that, adding that Asenso Boakye sold the said property without the knowledge or consent of the former Chief Justice.



"At no point did Agyapong say that His Lordship, the former Chief Justice Anin Yeboah (retired) has sold the said property with Hon. Asenso Boakye. Rather, he was emphatic in his statement that Hon Asenso Boakye had not obtained the consent of the former Chief Justice for the sale of the property. Thus, Hon Asenso Boakye has sold the said property without the knowledge or consent of the former Chief Justice," he told this reporter.



He further continued that the former aspiring presidential candidate only said, upon the death of His Lordship Justice Marful Sau JSC, Francis Asenso Boakye, who is the present Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency and also doubles as Minister for Works and Housing of Ghana, consulted His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah CJ (retired) concerning a proposed sale of His Lordship Marful Sau’s official residence.

"The CJ objected to the sale of the said residence since it is an official residence and thus state property. Hon Asenso Boakye then sold the said state property without the consent or input of the former CJ".



Therefore, he said, the statement that was attributed to Ken Agyapong as having been made at a delegates’ meeting on January 12, 2024 in Kumasi is not accurate.



He is therefore urging the general public to disregard any such reportage that seems to suggest that Mr. Kennedy Agyapong accused Asenso Boakye for selling the deceased Supreme Court Judge's residence together with the former Chief Justice.



"Asenso Boakye had not obtained the consent of the former Chief Justice for the sale of the property. Thus, Hon Asenso Boakye has sold the said property without the knowledge or consent of former Chief Justice".