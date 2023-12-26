Ken Agyapong's brother files nomination papers for Bantama Parliamentary seat

Ralph Agyapong presenting his nomination forms to constituency executives

Ralph Agyapong, a lawyer and the brother of Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, says he will restore Bantama Constituency back to its glorious days in the New Patriotic Party NPP.

According to the renowned lawyer, his restoration quest will begin with unseating the incumbent Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in the party’s Parliamentary primaries.



The parliamentary aspirant bewailed the disunity among NPP faithfuls in the constituency and pledged to put the party together when elected to lead the constituency as the parliamentary candidate



Ralph Agyapong said this after filing his nomination to contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries at the Bantama Constituency.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, after the filing process on Monday December 25, 2023, Lawyer Ralph Agyapong indicated that he will work to ensure an absolute victory for the NPP in the Bantama and Constituency.



Highly tipped to win the seat from the incumbent MP,, Ralph Agyapong says he was coming to work assiduously for the party both at the National and grassroots level.

He bemoaned how the current MP has been mismanaging the party in the constituency and vowed to unite all party faithfuls when given the nod.



“I’m always at the Bantama constituency, and according to the constituents they are not happy with the way and manner the MP is managing the place, so, I have to come and take charge…if Bantama constituents are listening to me I want to let them know that I have accepted their calls and I ready to contest the seat,” he said.



He used the occasion to send a season greetings to residents and delegates of the NPP in the Bantama Constituency on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.



“My warmest greetings and best wishes to all residents within the Bantama Constituency, may the season bring hope, comfort and joy to all”. He said.