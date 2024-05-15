Ken Kuranchie reveals why he left NPP

Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie

Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant, has disclosed the reasons behind his recent departure from the party.

In a recent interview on Accra FM, Kuranchie expanded on his earlier hints about the party's disregard for its own regulations during the parliamentary primaries. He emphasized that the irregularities in the party's processes deviated significantly from established rules.



Kuranchie, a seasoned journalist and lawyer, expressed his disillusionment with the NPP, citing a lack of adherence to the party's constitution and internal regulations. He highlighted his commitment to the rule of law, stating that he could not remain part of a group that did not respect its own principles.



"The foundation of Ghana is built on the rule of law. If you are in a group that does not respect the Constitution or flouts its own rules, you can choose to remain in there or quit," Kuranchie stated in Twi during the interview.



Regarding his decision to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections for the Okaikwei North Constituency, Kuranchie expressed confidence in his ability to serve his constituents effectively outside the confines of party politics. He stressed that his departure from the NPP was not motivated by animosity but rather a commitment to upholding democratic principles and serving the people.

While acknowledging his past support for the NPP in the 2016 and 2020 elections, Kuranchie made it clear that he harbored no resentment towards the party. He stated that he did not intend to dedicate his efforts to undermining the NPP but rather to focus on his independent candidacy and the issues facing his constituency.



"I don’t think the party is important enough for me to say from now going forward I will focus all my life trying to bring down the New Patriotic Party," he emphasized.



Kuranchie's decision to contest as an independent candidate reflects a growing trend of disillusionment with traditional party politics in Ghana. As the country prepares for the 2024 elections, his candidacy serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability, transparency, and adherence to democratic principles in the political process.