News
Ken Ofori-Atta appointed Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance

Fri, 23 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo has appointed Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

This move follows Ofori-Atta's recent replacement as the Finance Minister by Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.

The appointment is disclosed in a letter dated February 15, 2024, and signed by Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

In the letter, Osei-Opare stated, "I am pleased to inform you [Ken Ofori-Atta] that the President of the Republic has appointed you as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments."

The new role positions Ofori-Atta to provide advice to President Akufo-Addo on matters related to international finance and private sector investment.

The letter also conveyed congratulations on Ofori-Atta's reassignment, wishing him the best in his new office, and extending the President's best wishes.

Below is a copy of the letter:

Source: www.ghanaweb.live