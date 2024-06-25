Ken Ofori-Atta became a 'loan addict'; he failed Ghana - Atik Mohammed

Ken Ofori-Atta

Atik Mohammed has criticized former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, blaming him for Ghana's indebtedness due to excessive borrowing.

On Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, he described Ofori-Atta as a "loan addict" whose borrowing led to the nation exceeding its limits and necessitating debt restructuring.



Atik lamented that Ghana's economic struggles could have been avoided and criticized Ofori-Atta for leaving his position instead of addressing the issues he caused.

Despite his criticism, Atik expressed relief that Ghana has reached a debt restructuring agreement, which includes a 37% haircut on Eurobond holders and delayed repayments.



Read full article