Ken Ofori-Atta commends Ministry of Finance staff for achievements

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, the former Minister for Finance, has extended gratitude to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) staff for their significant contributions during his tenure.

In a heartfelt letter dated 14th February 2024, he praised their resilience, collaborative efforts, and commitment to fiscal responsibility, highlighting accomplishments such as the development of seven Budget Statements.



Ofori-Atta emphasised the team's response to challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical shifts, noting achievements like stimulus packages and financial sector restructuring.



Despite his recent removal, he underscored the economy's growth and urged continued diligence under new leadership.



Ofori-Atta concluded by thanking the staff for their service and encouraging them to uphold professionalism and efficiency in achieving Ghana's economic goals.



See Ken Ofori Atta's letter below:













