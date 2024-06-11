Kennedy Agyapong boosts Bawumia’s campaign in Ashanti Region

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Daily Guide

Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central Member of Parliament, has pledged his support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid, marking a significant boost for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as they prepare for the upcoming elections.

Despite his defeat in the NPP primaries, Agyapong has affirmed his dedication to the party's cause and has joined Bawumia on the campaign trail in the Ashanti Region.



Agyapong's endorsement is expected to enhance the NPP's outreach and mobilization efforts, particularly in the Ashanti Region, where his influence is strong.

His involvement highlights a unified front within the NPP leadership, demonstrating a focused approach towards winning the elections.



