Kennedy Agyapong joins Bawumia’s campaign in Ashanti Region

Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP, has joined Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign following his defeat in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

In the Ashanti Region, Agyapong was warmly welcomed by NPP supporters as he joined the flagbearer's campaign.

Known for his strong influence and effective campaigning, Agyapong is expected to significantly bolster Bawumia's efforts to secure victory and "break the eight" in the upcoming elections.



Read full article