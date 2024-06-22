Kennedy Agyapong will not go astray like Alan or Hopeson Adorye- Lawyer Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw and Kennedy Agyapong

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has praised Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for his political maturity, especially in reconnecting with the camp of Dr. Bawumia.

According to Ampaw, this move demonstrated Kennedy Agyapong's astuteness compared to others like Alan Kyeremanten.



Ampaw criticized those who chastised Kennedy Agyapong for joining Bawumia, suggesting that they were against the NPP's interests.

He commended Mr Agyapong for looking out for the NPP and Ghana's best interests, emphasizing that Kennedy's experience and age make him a valuable asset to the party.



Ampaw concluded that those attacking Kennedy Agyapong were simply bitter and wanted him to align with Alan Kyeremanten, whom he implied was not in the NPP's best interest.



