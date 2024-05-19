Kennedy Agyapongs spotted at daughter’s graduation in USA

Kennedy Agyapong with daughter

Kennedy Agyapong, the outspoken politician, was seen at the graduation ceremony of his daughter, Christabel Agyapong, in the USA.

Christabel recently graduated from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy with a Master of Global Business Administration, according to MyNewsGH reports.



Her father, Kennedy Agyapong, and Kumasi-based Broadcast Journalist Kwame Adinkrah attended the event in Medford, Massachusetts.



Christabel's interest in marketing began during her tenure as an Office Assistant for the Biomedical Engineering Department at George Washington University in 2017.



Although her responsibilities did not directly relate to marketing, she managed the department's social media accounts and promoted events for students. This experience sparked her passion for marketing, leading to a successful career in marketing, advertising, and product analytics in the US, UK, and Ghana.



Currently, Christabel holds the position of Head of Marketing & Sponsorships at Age Upon Productions, a Ghanaian-founded production company specializing in television storytelling.

She is responsible for leading global marketing and sponsorship initiatives and collaborates with various teams to monitor performance and execute campaigns.



Outside of work, she serves as a Social Media Advisor for AfroFuture, an organization dedicated to celebrating African culture through events and festivals.



Kennedy Agyapong, known for his controversial statements, has previously disclosed that he is married to two wives and has 22 children from over ten different women.



Amanda Agyapong, 25, and her younger sister Christabel, 24, were recently featured in a reality series called "The Cedi Life," where they discussed their family life and effortlessly listed the names of their 20 other siblings.