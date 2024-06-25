Kenya's parliament on fire as protesters storm complex

Live footage on local television showed smoke coming from inside the complex of Kenya's Parliament

Source: BBC

A section of Kenya's parliament caught fire after protesters broke through police lines. Live footage showed smoke and a police truck on fire.

Reports indicated police fired rounds to disperse crowds, wounding several protesters, with at least one reported death. The Kenya Human Rights Commission condemned the actions as human rights violations.



Thousands of protesters, opposing a controversial finance bill introducing unpopular taxes, clashed with police, leading to shutdowns and transport paralysis nationwide. Despite government adjustments to the tax proposals, protests persisted.

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine and South Africa’s Julius Malema have expressed support for the protests. President Ruto, however, has promised talks to address youth concerns.



