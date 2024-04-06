Kenyan President William Ruto pays tribute to Kwame Nkrumah at Mausoleum visit

President Ruto laid a wreath at the statue of Dr. Nkrumah

On Thursday, Kenyan President William Ruto, along with First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Diaspora and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, and Accra Mayor Elisabeth K.T Sackey, paid a visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Museum and Mausoleum in Accra.

President Ruto, on a three-day state visit to Ghana, was also joined by a delegation of ministers and businessmen, highlighting the significance of his trip.



The visit began with a moment of reflection at Freedom Hall, where a vintage Cadillac once used by Dr. Nkrumah was displayed. This symbolic gesture set the tone for the visit, emphasizing the historical and cultural ties between Ghana and Kenya.



President Ruto laid a wreath at the statue of Dr. Nkrumah and toured the Mausoleum, museum, and audio-visual gallery, gaining insight into the life and legacy of the iconic leader.



The visit also included stops at the Freedom Wall and the VVIP Lounge, where President Ruto signed the visitor's book, leaving a mark of his visit.



Mayor Sackey expressed the profound impact of the visit, reflecting on Dr. Nkrumah's vision of pan-African unity and liberation, which continues to inspire generations.

She emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing shared challenges, pointing to the visit as an opportunity to deepen cooperation



between Ghana and Kenya in trade, investment, and cultural exchange.



The Mayor reiterated Ghana's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Kenya, noting that President Ruto's visit was an honor for the city of Accra. She highlighted the potential for collaboration in building a brighter future for Africa, guided by principles of unity, solidarity, and shared prosperity.



President Ruto's visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum served as a symbol of the enduring friendship between Ghana and Kenya, highlighting the importance of honoring great leaders like Nkrumah and fostering cooperation for the advancement of Africa.