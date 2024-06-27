Keta MP petitions IGP, demands immediate interdiction of police officer who allegedly killed Jerry Kpesenu

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, MP for Keta, has petitioned the Ministry of Interior and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to suspend officers involved in the beating and subsequent death of Jerry Kpesenu, aka MAYA, while in police custody.

Gakpey also called for an independent autopsy at a reputable pathology center, funded by the police, to determine the true cause of death.



Additionally, he requested that the Speaker refer the case to the appropriate select committee for further investigation.

In Parliament, Gakpey expressed sorrow over Kpesenu's death following alleged police brutality related to a tenant complaint. He urged swift action to ensure justice and prevent community unrest in Keta.



