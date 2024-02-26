Keta NMTC matriculates 644 new students for 2023/2024 academic year

Out of the total number, 200 were classified as Registered General Nursing students

Source: GNA

The Nurses and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) at Keta in the Volta Region has held its matriculation ceremony for a total of 644 new students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Out of the total number, 200 were classified as Registered General Nursing students, 240 as Midwifery students, 200 as Public Health Nursing, and 4 as post-NAC/NAP Midwifery students for the academic year.



Mrs Mabel Kafui Torku, Principal of the College, in her speech during the colourful matriculation ceremony, stated that the exercise was to officially enroll the students into the system.



“This is a formal process of entering the College as students since all of you have the required qualifications which made you eligible to enter this school to enable you to become good health workers,” she said.



She further indicated that the ceremony also confirmed that the students had accepted and would abide by all rules and regulations of the College after they had sworn the various oaths.



She congratulated the fresh students for successful admission and urged them to take their studies seriously devoid of any negative acts.



“This is the 17th matriculation ceremony we have done and we are happy the successes of the school keep increasing for the best through the hard work of the students, as well the teaching and non-teaching staff.”

Mrs Torku further urged the students to exhibit discipline, and humility to serve as the main pillars for acquiring the requisite training that would mould them to become the best to serve Mother Ghana.



She also appealed to all donor groups and individuals, and the government to address some of the challenges facing the school.



They include an inadequate dormitory for both students and tutors, insufficient tables and chairs, and computers, among others.



Some of the matriculants, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, expressed their excitement about the opportunity given to them.



They pledged to abide by the rules and regulations for a successful future.



The colourful ceremony, which was characterised by cultural performances by the School’s Cultural troupe, was attended by some dignitaries, including Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, MCE for Keta, Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe and Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, MPs for Keta and Anloga respectively.