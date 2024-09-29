Keta port CEO’s salary valid due to extra responsibilities – NEIP CEO

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

NEIP CEO, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has refuted allegations by Joyce Bawah Mogtari that the CEO of Keta Port has been earning GH₵87,000 monthly for eight years without working.

Mogtari, a former Deputy Transport Minister, criticized the appointment, claiming such negligence wouldn’t have occurred under former President Mahama.



Nkansah responded, stating that the CEO also oversees Tema Ship Yard and has been actively engaged since his appointment.

He emphasized that the Keta Port project is progressing, with Phase 1 estimated at $600M and backed by a feasibility study, dismissing claims of misuse of state resources.



Read full article