News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ketu North MCE accounts for $1 Million per constituency cash

Ketu NorthScreenshot 2024 10 14 100738.png Anthony Komla Avorgbedor

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Anthony Komla Avorgbedor, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu North, detailed the utilization of the $1 million budget allocated to his constituency during TV3's Community Manifesto.

He revealed that part of the funding was used to purchase an ambulance and to build a warehouse for farmers, aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and stabilizing food prices.

This initiative aligns with President Akufo-Addo's 2017 promise to allocate $1 million annually per constituency for infrastructure development through the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

The funds are now managed by three development authorities after their establishment by Parliament.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com