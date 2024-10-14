Ketu North MCE accounts for $1 Million per constituency cash

Anthony Komla Avorgbedor

Anthony Komla Avorgbedor, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu North, detailed the utilization of the $1 million budget allocated to his constituency during TV3's Community Manifesto.

He revealed that part of the funding was used to purchase an ambulance and to build a warehouse for farmers, aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and stabilizing food prices.



This initiative aligns with President Akufo-Addo's 2017 promise to allocate $1 million annually per constituency for infrastructure development through the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

The funds are now managed by three development authorities after their establishment by Parliament.



