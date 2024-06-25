Kick GUTA out of our market- PNP to Ghanaians

She accused GUTA and its president of trying to monopolize Ghana's retail trading system

Janet Asana Nabla, founder and chairperson of the People's National Party (PNP), has called on Ghanaians to expel the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) from the country's markets.

She accused GUTA and its president of trying to monopolize Ghana's retail trading system, leading to price increases and inflation.



Nabla cited examples of price disparities, like a chair that costs GHC 68 at China Mall being sold for GHC 175 by GUTA members.

She criticized GUTA's opposition to the Ministry of Agriculture's lower food prices, saying it erodes Ghanaians' purchasing power. Nabla urged the dissolution of GUTA, alleging it was formed to destroy purchasing power.



