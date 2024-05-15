King Charles III unveils first official portrait since coronation

King Charles unveils his portrait [Credit: Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters]

Britain's King Charles III has unveiled his first official portrait following his coronation.

Created by renowned British artist Jonathan Yeo, the painting depicts the monarch emerging from a vibrant red background, with a butterfly poised to alight on his shoulder.



Commissioned in 2020 to commemorate the Prince of Wales' 50-year tenure with the Drapers' Company, the portrait draws inspiration from the architectural motifs of Drapers' Hall in London, where it will be displayed.



Adorned in the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he serves as Regimental Colonel, King Charles III is portrayed with a nod to tradition while embodying a contemporary monarchy.



Yeo told BBC that his intention was to capture the monarch's evolving role in public life and convey his profound humanity through subtle symbolism and nuanced expression.

Yeo remains appreciative of the opportunity to capture such a significant figure in a pivotal moment of his reign, despite the varying opinions elicited by his work.







Image Credit: Jonathan Yeo