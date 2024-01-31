Kissi Agyebeng defends office against calls for disbandment

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, has rejected calls to disband his organization, contending that such appeals are baseless and do not have any substantiation of the outfit's effectiveness.

Some people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the OSP, alleging that it performs tasks that are already being carried out by the Attorney General and other investigating organizations.



One of the individuals who has voiced criticism regarding the effectiveness of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in tackling corruption and related offenses is Dr. Michael Ayamga Adongo, an Economist affiliated with the University for Development Studies (UDS).



According to Dr Adongo, the OSP's efforts to combat corruption are lacking in substance and credibility, thereby undermining its intended purpose.



Former legislator Inusah Fusieni is among those who disagree with the call to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). He argues that the OSP plays a significant role in the fight against corruption, and criticizes those who downplay its importance.

During a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, Mr. Agyebeng argued that the criticisms directed towards his office failed to consider its actual performance, asserting that after an examination, it was found that the calls to scrap the OSP were baseless and did not have any supporting evidence.



He said: “We hear calls, a lot of the time from very high places, that the OSP should be scrapped and that it serves no useful purpose. On another score, there have been and there are attempts to discredit the office and its principal officers unfairly and unjustly, alongside formidable resistance and pushback.”



“A careful examination of the reasons for the calls to do away with the OSP suggests that they were made without reference to the actual performance of the office in the six years of existence and that the calls are borne out of many of the teething challenges confronting the establishment of the office,” he added.