Klottey Korle: NPP Parliamentary candidate threatens legal action against NDC Chairman over defamation

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey

The Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Benjamin Kotey Neequaye, has been accused by Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Klottey Korle Constituency, of making false accusations against him during a public address.

Nortey believes that the accusations were aimed at damaging his reputation and destabilizing the peace in Klottey Korle and has vowed to take legal action against Neequaye.



According to the Dailyguide Network, Nortey's campaign team intercepted a video of Neequaye's speech, in which he alleged that Nortey was collaborating with certain government agencies for criminal purposes.



Nortey claims that these allegations are baseless and pose a threat to the peace, security, and social welfare of the constituency, and particularly to his political bid.



Nortey confirmed his intention to file a lawsuit against Neequaye in an interview conducted yesterday, emphasizing the need to address the matter legally to prevent further escalation of tensions in Klottey Korle and to serve as a deterrent to others who may have similar motives of spreading false and malicious information.



Neequaye accused Nortey of colluding with the Ghana Police to arrest individuals in Klottey Korle and then appealing for their release to gain popularity.

Nortey denied these accusations. Moreover, Neequaye claimed that Nortey deliberately set fires to properties in areas like OSU Pozo Place and Abuja CMB and disrupted the water supply to the community for a week.



Nortey described these accusations as false and highly dangerous. The circulation of the video has angered many of Nortey's supporters, some of whom even contemplated attacking Neequaye personally.



Nortey believes that legal action is necessary to prevent potential violence and to deter individuals with malicious motives.



The case between Nortey and Neequaye is likely to draw significant attention from both political supporters and the general public, and the outcome of the lawsuit could have far-reaching implications for the political landscape in the constituency.