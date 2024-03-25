Kofi Akpaloo promises monthly allowance for Ghanaian children if elected president

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, Presidential Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the Presidential Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has pledged to provide every Ghanaian child with a monthly allowance if elected as President.

He envisions significant economic transformation for Ghana under his leadership, emphasizing the importance of stabilizing the economy through such initiatives.



In an interview with Kwadwo Oppong Kyeremeh, Akpaloo highlighted his commitment to distributing monthly allowances to every Ghanaian child, drawing inspiration from similar initiatives benefiting his own children abroad.



“In the first place, if elected as President as revealed to me by God, I will pay every Ghanaian child monthly allowance as my six children are benefiting elsewhere in the diaspora.”



“Every child will be paid monthly, and this will make the economy stable so that businesses can flourish because once there is money for every citizen they can as equally patronize goods and items from traders,” he added.

Akpaloo's vision extends beyond children to unemployed individuals, whom he also intends to support financially until they secure employment.



He reiterated his longstanding promise to implement these measures, emphasizing their alignment with the LPG’s manifesto, “A Better Tomorrow, A New Plan for Jobs and Wealth Creation,” during an interview on the Angel Morning Show (AMS).



If elected, Akpaloo intends to prioritize these initiatives to improve the lives of Ghanaians across various demographics.



Mr. Akpaloo believes that providing financial support to every child and unemployed individual will not only stabilize the economy but also enable businesses to flourish as citizens have more disposable income to patronize goods and services.