Kofi Job takes Appiah Stadium to court for defamation, demands GHc5m in damages

Kumasi-based road contractor, Kofi Job Gyebi, is suing Frank Kwaku Appiah for defamation, seeking GH¢5 million in damages for allegedly tarnishing his reputation.

Appiah, known as Appiah Stadium, is accused of circulating damaging video content.



Kofi Job claims this has harmed his business and personal image. He demands an apology and retraction.

The case reflects the impact of false information on individuals and businesses, with the outcome likely to influence how defamation is handled in Ghana.



