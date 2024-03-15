Kofi Jumah praises women amidst anti-LGBTQI+ bill controversy

Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Maxwell Kofi Jumah, a prominent figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recently shared his deep admiration for women during an interview.

Jumah expressed that he holds women in high regard, referring to them as one of God's finest creations. He remarked that if there were no women in the world, he would feel compelled to walk naked from his current location to Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



These comments came in the midst of discussions surrounding the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.



The bill, which was passed on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, awaits presidential assent to become law. However, on March 5, journalist and lawyer Richard Dela Sky filed a lawsuit against Parliament at the Supreme Court regarding the bill's passage.



The lawsuit seeks to prevent President Akufo-Addo from assenting to the bill and also seeks to halt the presentation of the bill to the President for assent by the Speaker of Parliament and the Clerk to Parliament.

In response to these developments, President Akufo-Addo has stated that no action will be taken by his government on the bill until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the matter.



He has also reassured the international community of Ghana's unwavering commitment to upholding human rights, despite the passage of the bill.



During a diplomatic engagement, the President underscored Ghana's enduring reputation for respecting human rights and adherence to the rule of law.