Kofi Jumah’s family should assess his mental well-being due to his reckless attacks on NDC – NPP Group

Kwesi Korang, Founder of the pro-New Patriotic Party, Patriot Ghana

Kwesi Korang, founder of the pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group Patriot Ghana, has criticized Maxwell Kofi Jumah, Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries, for calling members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) "senseless."

Korang described Jumah's comments as reckless and damaging to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, urging the Vice President to distance himself from such remarks.



Korang suggested that Jumah, who is over 60, should act more responsibly and called on his family to seek help for him, questioning his mental soundness.

He emphasized that irresponsible statements could undermine the NPP's image.



