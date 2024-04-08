Koforidua Central Market Fire: Firefighters resort to using buckets after pump failure

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 7

Residents in Koforidua were left stunned on Sunday, April 7, 2024, as firefighters from the Eastern Regional Sub-Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) grappled with a blaze at the Koforidua Central Market, resorting to using buckets of water.

The fire outbreak, which started around 5:50 PM, prompted an immediate response from the GNFS. However, upon their arrival at 6:10 PM, firefighters encountered a significant challenge as the pump malfunctioned, impeding their firefighting efforts.



Faced with the rapid spread of flames, firefighters enlisted the help of local residents who provided buckets of water to aid in combating the inferno.



Believed to have originated from an electrical fault, the fire ravaged four shops within the market, resulting in the complete destruction of two and partial damage to two others.



Despite the intensity of the blaze, the combined efforts of firefighters and community members succeeded in bringing the fire under control and extinguishing it by approximately 6:10 PM, averting further calamity.

While adjacent shops were spared from destruction, the affected premises suffered significant damage. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries stemming from the incident.



Officials from the GNFS remarked, “The fire, suspected to stem from an electrical fault, engulfed four (4) shops, completely destroying two (2) and partially damaging two (2) others. Items destroyed included plastic cups, bowls and spoons, takeaway packs, toilet rolls, and polytene bags.”



The Koforidua Central Market, despite being the largest in the Regional capital, remains in a dilapidated state, rendering it susceptible to fire outbreaks. Despite promises of reconstruction by the Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben in 2021, no progress has been made, leaving traders in the market without hope.