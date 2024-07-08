Koforidua SECTECH bus involved in accident was not insured

The accident resulted in the death of a staff member and injuries to dozens of occupants.

The Koforidua Senior High Technical School (SECTECH) bus involved in a fatal crash on June 29, 2024, was not insured.

The lack of insurance means that the accident victims will not benefit from any insurance package, and the vehicle will not be covered for repairs or replacement.

This incident has sparked discussions about state institutions' adherence to the Insurance Act 2021 and the need to insure government vehicles to ensure safety and protect state assets.



