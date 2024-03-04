Koforidua witnesses infrastructure boom ahead of 67th Independence Day celebration

Hotels in the regional capital are all booked

Residents of Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, have expressed satisfaction with the level of development being undertaken by the government ahead of the 67th Independence Day, which will be hosted in Koforidua.

Age-old deplorable roads, which were abandoned for several years, have seen massive facelifts while malfunctioning streetlights and traffic lights have all been replaced.



Residents and other road users of the Koforidua Mamfe road woke up a few weeks ago to the shock of seeing contractors commencing work on the main road.



This deplorable road, which was abandoned, made life miserable for hundreds of commuters who used that stretch.



The deadly, pothole-ridden road was seemingly difficult to use at night, a situation which even forced transport unions to use the Adukrom through Nkurakan route to Koforidua, a route which increased travel hours.



Though road users became happy that attention was now being given to the road, it was soon announced that the regional capital was to host Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Celebrations on 6th March, hence the massive rehabilitation on the road.

A number of high-profile dignitaries are expected to grace the anniversary, including the President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, who will be the special guest of honor.



As such, some major roads in and around the Koforidua Youth Resource Center, where the 67th Anniversary Celebrations will be held, are seeing some asphalt overlay, and street lights are being fixed, a move which has beautified the regional capital.



Several events have been earmarked for the celebrations, and Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister and chairman of the local organizing committee has been shedding more light on it.



“We’re preceding today’s event with the hoisting of flags of our nation, next is football much, Monday is a clean Ghana day.”



21 contingents, made up of various security agencies, 11 schools in the region, 16 regional capitals, and 18 groupings, will be represented at the grounds with equipment on full display. For weeks now, these personnel have been actively rehearsing in readiness for the celebrations.

Hotels in the regional capital are all booked, and pubs and restaurants are all stocking up to welcome guests.



Some residents also shared their thoughts on the infrastructure development being witnessed ahead of the celebrations.



“I’m impressed, you could see that everywhere something is going on, fixing streetlights, patching potholes, all is good, but why should we wait if we have the means to start cleaning our house,” he asked.



“I’m grateful to the road network in town,” another resident said.



For managers of restaurants and pubs in the capital, they are ready to treat all visitors to a memorable 67th Independence Anniversary.