Koku Anyidoho applauds Bawumia's innovative campaign convoy

Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, recently took to social media to express his admiration for the simplicity of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign approach.

Anyidoho commended the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer for what he perceived as an impressive and innovative convoy during Dr. Bawumia's tour of the country ahead of the 2024 general elections.



In a video shared on social media, Anyidoho appeared to be pleasantly surprised by the apparent modesty of Dr. Bawumia's campaign convoy, noting the simplicity and effectiveness of its organization. His remarks drew attention to the unassuming nature of Dr. Bawumia's campaign style, which stood out to him as a positive attribute.



Meanwhile, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, during a meeting with the clergy in Takoradi as part of his Western regional campaign tour, expressed his firm belief in his ability to make a positive contribution to Ghana. He articulated his conviction that divine intervention could guide him toward achieving this goal, emphasizing his faith in God's plan for him and the nation.



In his address to the clergy, Dr. Bawumia underscored the importance of collaboration between political leaders and religious institutions in addressing the developmental challenges facing the country. He highlighted the need for unity and collective effort in ensuring peace, progress, and prosperity for all Ghanaians. Additionally, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his respect for all religions, which he attributed to his upbringing and personal values.

Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia pledged to work closely with the church to tackle various social and economic issues confronting the nation. He emphasized the significance of inclusive governance and community engagement in driving sustainable development and fostering national cohesion.



Overall, the interaction between Koku Anyidoho's acknowledgment of Dr. Bawumia's campaign style and Dr. Bawumia's expressions of confidence and commitment to Ghana's development underscored the ongoing discourse surrounding the upcoming elections and the role of political leadership in shaping the country's future.



