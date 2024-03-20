Koku Anyidoho speaks against imposing LGBTQ+ rights on Ghanaian Society

Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, has expressed his strong disapproval of what he perceives as the imposition of LGBTQ+ rights on Ghanaian society.

During an interview on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Anyidoho clarified that while he does not oppose LGBTQ+ individuals, he believes some may benefit from counseling rather than societal imposition of their rights.



"No one is against them, as some of them need counseling, but let’s not allow this imposition on us. You have rights and we have rights too, so allow us to function," he emphasized.



Anyidoho further asserted that his stance on the matter mirrors that of his late mentor, former President John Atta Mills, whom he described as forthright and decisive on such issues.

"My position is the same as my late boss, Atta Mills. Atta Mills was very forthright with the issue," Anyidoho affirmed.



Moreover, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) criticized President John Dramani Mahama for politicizing the LGBTQ+ issue, noting inconsistencies in Mahama's approach during his presidency.



"Mahama left a lot of things hanging when he was President so I don’t understand why he is lambasting Akufo-Addo as far as the Bill is concerned," he remarked.