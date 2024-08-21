Korea Importers Association questions Bawumia’s port tax promises, calls for immediate action

Mahamudu Bawumia

The Korea Importers Association is skeptical about tax reform promises made by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer.

At the NPP's manifesto launch, Dr. Bawumia vowed to align Ghana's port charges with regional competitors like Togo to support businesses and create jobs.



However, the association's organizer, Mr. Ernest Ofosu, doubts the feasibility of these promises and urges Dr. Bawumia to start implementing these reforms before the upcoming elections to prove his commitment.

The group believes that concrete actions, rather than promises, will demonstrate his ability to deliver.



