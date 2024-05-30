Korle Bu Teaching Hospital unveils 100th-anniversary paraphernalia

The event was attended by board members, hospital staff, and local political representatives

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has launched its centenary paraphernalia in Accra.

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, the hospital’s Chief Executive, described the items as symbols of excellence, unity, and belonging for staff and Ghanaians. He highlighted the hospital's positive impact on many Ghanaians over the past century.



Dr. Ampomah also mentioned that the anniversary items reflect the hospital's pride in its operations. The hospital's partners have committed to staff training and infrastructure rehabilitation to ensure a conducive environment.



Board Chairman Dr. David Nkansa-Dwamena emphasized that the paraphernalia symbolizes KBTH's heritage and dedication to its future.

The items, including branded clothing and accessories, are available for purchase at designated outlets using an online payment system.



