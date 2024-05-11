Kpebu warns: Jean Mensa could face similar destiny as Charlotte Osei

Jean Mensa Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

Legal expert Martin Kpebu has suggested that if there is a change of government, Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa might face similar repercussions as her predecessor, Charlotte Osei.

During an appearance on TV3's Key Points on Saturday, May 11, Kpebu remarked that Jean Mensa's perceived political affiliations could lead to her removal, akin to Charlotte Osei's dismissal.



Charlotte Osei, along with her deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa, was abruptly removed from office following investigations into allegations of corruption and misconduct.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo personally delivered dismissal letters to Osei, Sulley, and Opoku Amankwaa after a committee recommended their removal from the Electoral Commission.

In July 2017, concerned Electoral Commission workers petitioned the President and the Chief Justice, alleging unilateral decision-making by Charlotte Osei and accusing her of fraudulent activities, including canceling contracts and unauthorized payments.



The internal dispute within the Electoral Commission escalated, with Osei and her deputies trading accusations, ultimately leading to their removal from office.