Krachi East MCE dies after collapsing at a matriculation ceremony

Fri, 5 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East in the Oti region, has tragically passed away.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon while he was speaking at a matriculation program at Dambai College of Education.

According to reports from Adom News, Mr. Aborkugya Mensah fell unconscious during his speech and subsequently passed away on the way to the Worawora Government Hospital.

This unfortunate event comes less than two years after Mr. Mensah replaced Francis Kofi Okesu, who also passed away under mysterious circumstances in Kumasi.

