Kukuom chiefs invoke curses over violence during voter registration

The chiefs expressed their dismay and performed rituals to invoke ancestral spirits

Chiefs in Kukuom in Asunafo South Constituency of the Ahafo Region, have cursed those behind the recent violence at a voter registration center, where one person was seriously injured.

During a press conference, the chiefs expressed their dismay and performed rituals to invoke ancestral spirits against the perpetrators and sponsors of the violence, Adomonline reports.



Nana Oteng Boateng, the Dwafohene, condemned the violence, particularly by armed individuals not from Kukuom, stating that it tarnished the town's peaceful reputation.

The chiefs called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest the perpetrators to face the full force of the law, hoping that this action would deter future occurrences.